UGC asks colleges to complete first-year admissions by September 30; classes to start from October 1

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in its fresh guidelines on examinations and academic calendar in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, has asked colleges to complete admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 by September 30 and start the academic session by October 1.

"For students of the intermediate semester/year, the Higher Education Institutions may start their academic session (in online/offline/blended mode) as early as possible, following the guidelines/directions related to the COVID-19 pandemic issued by the appropriate government/competent authority," stated the UGC order, issued on July 16.

The colleges have also been asked to ensure that they fill up their vacant seats by October 31, 2021. Also, the relevant documents for admissions can be accepted till December 31, 2021.

The UGC has also clarified that admissions for undergraduate courses can begin only after CBSE, ISC, and all state board results are declared by July 31. Earlier, the Supreme Court had ruled that admission process shall commence after the result of all state boards as well as CBSE and ISC are released by July 31, 2021.

The guidelines also direct colleges to mandatorily hold exams for final year students. The statutory body added that first and second-year college students should be promoted without final exams.