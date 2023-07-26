Udupi washroom video incident: Police file FIR against 3 female students, college administration

Udupi Police has registered an FIR against three female students of a paramedical college for recording and uploading a video of a fellow student in the washroom.

Udupi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against three female students of a paramedical college who have been accused of recording a video of their fellow classmate in the washroom. Two cases have been filed — one for the deletion of the video and one for uploading it onto YouTube.

The FIR has been filed at Malpe police station in Udupi, naming the students as Shabhnaz, Alfiya and Aleema. The college administration of Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences, where the incident took place, has also been implicated in the case.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 509, 204, 175, 34, and 66 (e) of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

The charges against the three female students and the college administration include the act of recording a private video of a female student and subsequently deleting it. Additionally, they are accused of failing to provide details and evidence related to the incident, which could harm the reputation of the victim.

Udupi Video Incident | Udupi Police has filed two cases. One case linked to three female students and college administration regarding deletion of a video of a student filmed in the toilet. Second case linked to uploading of a hidden camera video on YouTube channels.

The situation escalated when a morphed video of the incident was allegedly uploaded on the One India Kannada YouTube channel and shared on a Twitter account belonging to an individual named Kalu Singh Chawhan. Consequently, a case has also been registered against them for causing communal enmity and disrupting social harmony, as per the police statement.

Due to the severity of the incident and the involvement of the three girl students, they have been suspended from the college. The issue has garnered significant attention, reaching political circles, with the BJP announcing a state-wide protest on Thursday. They are demanding the arrest of the three Muslim students allegedly involved in filming a Hindu girl.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the police weren't taking adequate action and were more focused on the whistleblower, instead.

"After a hue and cry, they have lodged an FIR. The state government is saying it is fake news. If it is so, why were three girls suspended and why is there an apology letter?... Police have failed... They are under tremendous political pressure. I urge them to work without any political pressure," Bommai said.

National Commission for Women member Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday afternoon also left for Udupi , Karnataka, to look into the event.

Before this announcement, the police had appealed to the public not to believe any rumours circulating, particularly those that suggested girls from a specific community targeted a girl from another community and shared a video of her allegedly taken in the restroom.

