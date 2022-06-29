Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra chief minister with a punchline

Embattled Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has announced that he is stepping down as chief minister of Maharashtra during a televised address on Wednesday night.

In an emotionally charged address, Thackeray, who had presided over a state cabinet meeting earlier in the day, said, "I appealed to our people who have left to come and sit and speak to us and tell us exactly why they are upset. Instead of going to Surat and Guwahati, they could have come to Matoshree. Despite my repeated requests, my men did not turn up for today's cabinet meet," he said.

"Have you lost all humanity and forgot all of our old ties?" Thackeray said, addressing the rebel MLAs and added, "This is very unfortunate and sad — people are only concerned about numbers of MLAs. All of you will unite together and prove your majority and I don't want to play that game. If you benefit from bringing down a Sena CM, then it's on you. I have no regrets in leaving this position."

Thackeray said he is also resigning as a Member of Legislative Council. "All I need is your love and blessings, that's it. I'll again sit in Sena Bhavan and meet my people. We will work towards direction of a new Shiv Sena," he said.

Earlier, only four Shiv Sena ministers attended the state cabinet meeting.

Just minutes before Thackeray's address, the Supreme Court refused a stay on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's directive to Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the house on Thursday morning.

However, Thackeray's resignation has negated the need for the floor test. Koshyari, once he receives the letter of resignation from Thackeray, will inform the secretary of the Maharashtra assembly that there's no need for the special session which was scheduled for 11 am on Thursday, as its only agenda was the floor test. Following that, the governor is expected to invite BJP to show strength and form the government.