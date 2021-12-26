Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal welcome PM Modi's announcement on COVID-19 vaccination

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday night welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that those in the 15-18 age group will be vaccinated and frontline and health workers will get "precaution doses".

The decision will help curb the spread of coronavirus and the provision of booster dose will help senior citizens with co-morbidities too, Thackeray said in a statement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed happiness over the announcement for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to frontline workers, asserting that it should be given to all. He also said that it was pleasing to know that now children aged 15-18 years will also get the COVID-19 vaccine.

. "I am happy that the Prime Minister announced booster dose for frontline workers. Booster dose should be administered to all. Besides, children aged 15-18 years will now get vaccinated, it's a pleasant thing," Kejriwal tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday night announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start in the country from January 3. Administration of "precaution dose" to healthcare and frontline workers will begin from January 10, he said.