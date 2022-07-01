Udaipur murder: Government asks social media platforms to remove content linked to killing

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed social media platforms to remove content which encourages, glorifies or justifies the brutal murder in Udaipur.

Kanhaiya Lal, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, was killed on Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the "beheading".

"Through this notice, you are directed to forthwith ensure that as part of your obligation of due diligence, safety and trust, you proactively and immediately remove any and all content, either in the form of a text message, audio, video, photo or any other form, that seem to encourage/glorify/justify this murder and killing with a view to prevent any incitement and disruption of public order and to restore public peace and harmony," the notice dated June 29, 2022 said.

Also read:

The video of the brutal murder was posted online and there have been several reported instances of social media handles and accounts glorifying and justifying the murder.

On Thursday, as protests continued over the killing, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to people to maintain peace and not hold any agitation. He also said prompt action was taken following the "heinous crime" and the two culprits were arrested subsequently. Gehlot even assured "that no criminal will be spared irrespective of any religion or community".

Akhtari and Mohammad have been arrested, while three more people have been detained in connection with the killing so far, Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather said.