Udaipur murder: Curfew relaxed for 10 hours, internet services remain suspended

By PTI  IST (Published)
A district administration official said that the situation is becoming normal in the city and it was decided to relax the curfew from 8am to 6pm on Sunday. However, internet services continue to remain suspended.

The curfew was relaxed on Sunday for 10 hours in Udaipur, where the tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death earlier in the week by two men. However, mobile internet services remained suspended. 
A curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur after the tailor's killing and other violent incidents on Tuesday.
"The situation is becoming normal in the city. Therefore, it was decided to relax the curfew from 8am to 6pm," a district administration official said.
Markets opened and routine activities resumed. Normal life is being restored in the city. Peace has been maintained by the locals and the curfew should be lifted completely, a local resident said.
However, markets in Ajmer remained closed on Sunday as a result of a bandh call given by Hindu organisations against the Udaipur incident. A demonstration has also been organised by Hindu outfits in Jaipur demanding the death penalty for the accused.
Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam. The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand. On Thursday night, two more accused who were involved in the recce of the tailor's shop and conspiracy of the murder were also arrested. They are under the custody of NIA.
