Curfew remained clamped in seven police station areas of Udaipur and mobile Internet services were suspended across all 33 districts of Rajasthan after two men - Gos Mohammad and Riyaz - entered tailor Kanhaiya Lal's shop at a crowded market in Udaipur and slit his throat with a cleaver, and filmed the incident. The attackers have been arrested.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was in Jodhpur, returned to Jaipur and will hold a meeting with officers to review the situation, official sources said. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria demanded action against Udaipur's Superintendent of Police.

"Suspension of one ASI is not enough. Action against the SP should be taken. It was his failure that the local police failed to ensure the security of Kanhaiya Lal despite a threat to his life," Kataria said. Prohibitory orders banning people from assembling were clamped across the state for a month and mobile internet services were suspended after the incident.

The assailants entered Lal's shop in Dhan Mandi posing as customers. As the tailor took measurements, one man attacked him with a cleaver, nearly severing his neck while the other man shot the brutal murder with his mobile phone. The men fled from the scene and later uploaded this clip on social media. Later, they posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam, indirectly referring to the remarks against Prophet made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Here are the key developments:

- The Home Ministry has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated, the ministry said.

- Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal reach his native place in Udaipur

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed yesterday by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area, reach his native place in Udaipur pic.twitter.com/O7YYph9YK6 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 29, 2022

- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called for a meeting with officials regarding the law & order situation in the state, post the killing of Kanhaiya Lal yesterday.

- Internet services were suspended for 24 hours across the state and Section 144 has been imposed in all districts for the next month.