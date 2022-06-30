As protests continue over the killing of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to people on Thursday to maintain peace and not hold any agitation. He also said prompt action was taken following the "heinous crime" and the two culprits were arrested subsequently. Gehlot even assured "that no criminal will be spared irrespective of any religion or community".

The two men — Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad — in Udaipur were arrested on Tuesday hours after they allegedly hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death. According to the sources, Akhtari worked at a local mosque in Udaipur and was involved in spreading religious propaganda.

It is alleged that the accused also posted videos online wherein they said they were avenging an insult to Islam, referring to the controversial Prophet remark by former BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

उदयपुर की घटना ने पूरे देश को हिलाकर रख दिया जिस तरीके से हत्या की गयी वो जघन्य अपराध है।हमने तत्काल, त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए दोनों को पकड़ लिया, SOG ATS को केस दे दिया और रातभर में ही पता लगा लिया अंतर्राष्ट्रीय संगठनों से संबंधित है ये घटना,मायने हैं आतंकवाद से संबंधित घटना है pic.twitter.com/kZ9muNmvI4 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 30, 2022

Kanhaiya Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people even as curfew remained clamped in parts of the city. While internet services remained suspended on Wednesday, Section 144 has been imposed in all districts for the next one month.

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal burn an effigy during a protest against the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, in Gurugram. (Image: PTI) Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal burn an effigy during a protest against the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, in Gurugram. (Image: PTI)

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Wednesday in connection with the tailor's murder. Earlier, the police have detained three more people in connection with the killing so far, Director General of Police (DGP) M L Lather said at a press conference.

Here are the latest development in the case

>> Ashok Gehlot has appealed to people not to hold protests. He said, "The state government took immediate action and arrested them. Their involvement with the international organisation was also unearthed. SOG (Special Operations Group) is fully cooperating with the NIA. A case has been registered under the UAPA sections. I appeal to people to not do any protest."

Udaipur beheading case | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appeals to people to maintain peace "I want to assure you that no criminal will be spared irrespective of any religion or community," he tweets pic.twitter.com/nb6auWLBlT— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 30, 2022

>> Ashok Gehlot also met the family members of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the curfew continued in the city on Thursday. Mobile internet services also remained suspended.

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets the family members of #KanhaiyaLal, who was killed by two men on June 28 in Udaipur pic.twitter.com/rQzra6Wqpd — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 30, 2022

>> Gehlot is scheduled to meet Kanhaiya Lal's family members on Thursday. He will be accompanied by the minister of state for home Rajendra Yadav, chief secretary Usha Sharma, DGP ML Lather and other senior officials, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

>> Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of Kanhaiya Lal said that 26 cuts were found on his body, News 18 reported on Tuesday.

>> The incident was recently mentioned at the United Nations (UN) as well. In response to a question on whether the UN chief has a comment on the resurgence of religious tensions in India, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the full respect of all religions and for ensuring that different communities can live in harmony and peace globally. Guterres's message was shared by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric On Thursday.

>> Leaders of all political parties in Rajasthan strongly condemned the murder of a tailor in Udaipur and appealed for peace and restraint. Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "These people crossed all limits of humanity. Such a murder and the manner in which it is been executed shook everyone. They have been caught. Through fast track court, they should be given such a punishment, which be an example for the entire country."

Police personnel try to douse tyres, lit on fire by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) during their protest against the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, in Jodhpur. (Image: PTI) Police personnel try to douse tyres, lit on fire by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) during their protest against the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, in Jodhpur. (Image: PTI)

>> The chief minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the dependent family of the deceased. Calling the incident a "terrorist act", he said links of the accused in the case have been traced to international organisations involved in illegal activities.