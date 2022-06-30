Moreover, police have detained three more people in connection with the killing so far, Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather said at a press conference.
उदयपुर की घटना ने पूरे देश को हिलाकर रख दिया जिस तरीके से हत्या की गयी वो जघन्य अपराध है।हमने तत्काल, त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए दोनों को पकड़ लिया, SOG ATS को केस दे दिया और रातभर में ही पता लगा लिया अंतर्राष्ट्रीय संगठनों से संबंधित है ये घटना,मायने हैं आतंकवाद से संबंधित घटना है pic.twitter.com/kZ9muNmvI4— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 30, 2022
Udaipur beheading case | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appeals to people to maintain peace"I want to assure you that no criminal will be spared irrespective of any religion or community," he tweets pic.twitter.com/nb6auWLBlT— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 30, 2022
#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets the family members of #KanhaiyaLal, who was killed by two men on June 28 in Udaipur pic.twitter.com/rQzra6Wqpd— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 30, 2022