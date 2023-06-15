Decoding the 'Uniform Civil Code' discourse

The 22nd Law Commission of India has pitchforked the issue of the Uniform Civil Code into the political discourse, months ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. It has solicited views and ideas about the UCC from recognised religious organisations and the public within 30 days. This is the second time, since October 2016, that the Law Commission has taken the initiative.

The UCC proposes a common set of personal laws for all Indian citizens equally. As of today, Goa is the only Indian state to have a semblance of a civil code.

What defines Personal Laws? And how does Goa have a UCC when other states don’t?

As per the Indian Constitution, personal laws govern and regulate: