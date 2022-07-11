Uber Files | Cab aggregator deployed a 'Kill Switch' to shut down systems to stonewall government action: Report

It has been an explosive 24 hours for ride-hailing giant Uber, with 40 publications worldwide — part of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists — reporting on the company's multiple, repeated "unethical practices".

The reports are based on 18.7 gigabytes of leaked data comprising 1.24 lakh documents obtained by The Guardian, which then shared them with members of ICIJ, including The Indian Express.

The data leak covers five stormy years from 2013 to 2017, during which the cab aggregator faced a driver revolt and increased scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India, consumer courts, and tax officials. And this was only in India.

According to internal memos, Uber deployed a unique Uber blocking software, referred to internally as Kill Switch in internal emails, to stymie government authorities. This was a tactic allegedly employed by Uber to kill servers to deny law enforcement agencies access to data while telling its employees to appear pliant but confused.

According to The Indian Express report, Uber's then Asia head, Allen Penn, sent out an email to the team in India to "deal with regulatory issues", including the deployment of this so-called Kill Switch.

The report further says that Uber deployed the Kill Switch to shut down its systems in the event of raids, etc. The company reportedly first used software named ‘Casper’ and later ‘Ripley’.

The Kill Switch was deployed at least 13 times between 2014 and 2016 in cities across the globe. In India, company officials were trained on how to respond to government inquiries in the wake of the 2015 case in which a 25-year-old woman in Delhi accused an Uber driver of rape.

"What we did in India is have the city team be as cooperative as possible and have BV (A Netherlands company that owns the rights to the Uber app) take the heat. E.g. Whenever the local team was called to provide the information, we shut them down from the system making it practically impossible for them to give out any info despite their willingness to do so," The Indian Express quotes an Uber manager, Rob van der Woude, in an email.

Basically, in the event of a raid, the systems will be killed remotely while Uber's employees were told to act compliant but confused, blaming the lack of access to data on its IT team in San Francisco, in a bid to deny data access to the government.

Uber reportedly issued a statement denying the use of the Kill Switch "designed to thwart regulatory inquiries anywhere in the world".

The Indian Express says Allen Penn laid out in the email measures managers could take to stonewall government queries — apparently now a standard operating procedure for the ride-hailing giant. In the email, quoted by The Indian Express, Penn encouraged told the team that "irrespective of what the competition and entrenched interests say, You and Uber are the ones improving India".

Penn, according to the email, advised against early cooperation with government authorities as they will "set us up for failure" and told them to "generally stall, be unresponsive and often say no to what they want".

“We will likely have local and national issues in almost every city in India for the rest of your tenure at Uber… Don’t talk to the Government or folks close to the Government..." The Indian Express quotes the email, which was part of the 1.24 lakh document dump, which includes internal emails, text messages and documents.

In an official statement, Uber does not deny most of the reportage, instead expressing contrition. "We have not and will not make excuses for past behavior that is clearly not in line with our present values. Instead, we ask the public to judge us by what we’ve done over the last five years and what we will do in the years to come," the company said in the statement posted in its website

CNBC-TV18 has reached out to Uber for comment specifically on the Kill Switch. A response is awaited at the time of this writing.