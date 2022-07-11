Uber Files | 96% of cabs do not have functioning panic buttons: Report

Uber, the ride-hailing giant, was hit by a particularly vicious case of Monday Morning Blues after The Indian Express, The Guardian and nearly 40 other publications around the world published a series of damning reports on the company, its allegedly cavalier attitude towards regulation compliance, and its apparent disregard for passenger safety.

The Guardian got hold of an 18.7 gigabyte data dump that comprised more than 1.24 lakh documents, text messages and internal emails, which it shared with other members of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, including The Indian Express.

The Indian daily, during the course of a four-month investigation found that 48 out of 50 Uber cabs it took a ride in had non-functional panic buttons. All cab aggregators were told to install panic buttons in their vehicles for passengers in the wake of a 2015 rape case registered against an Uber driver in Delhi.

Following the rape accusation, the Delhi government had banned Uber from operating in its jurisdiction for three months, and then mandated that all public transport vehicles, except two-wheelers, three-wheelers and e-rickshaws, must be fitted with a VLTD (vehicle location tracking device) and a panic button. Later in 2018, another government notification directed that this applies to all such vehicles registered on and after January 1, 2019.

According to The Indian Express report, of the 50 Uber cabs it took a ride in, only seven had active panic buttons. In five of these seven, pressing the button did not result in follow-up action from the Delhi police despite a wait of 20 minutes. In 43 cabs, 29 did not have panic buttons at all. Drivers in 15 of the 29 cars said they had bought the vehicles from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh fitness certificates despite the Union Road Transport Ministry notifying the use of panic buttons in 2016. The other 14 said they had bought their cars before 2019, the cut-off year. Of the rest, four drivers said the panic buttons in their cars were broken by their own children; three said that they had disabled the button to stop passengers from pushing it out of curiosity; and seven drivers said the buttons stopped working after they carried out repairs to their vehicles.

The panic button is supposed to help passengers who think that they are in trouble by sending an alert every five seconds to servers monitored by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), the nodal agency for the Transport Department, which instantly relays the same to the Delhi Police’s Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) on 112.

“We are not receiving any panic button alerts from commercial taxis like Uber or Ola till now. This was supposed to be done by the Transport Department as per the Central Government notification. To counter this, we have come up with our own apps like Himmat Plus and equipped our PCR vans with state-of-the-art technology, which responds to distress calls immediately," The Indian Express quoted Delhi police spokesperson Suman Nalwa as saying.

Nalwa also told The Indian Express that the police will take “around 20 days” to integrate their software with the Transport department’s monitoring agency and were in talks with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), which was working on the initiative.

On the delay, Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra told The Indian Express that the modalities of this integration are being completed on a priority basis by the Transport Department and the police enforcement agency at their end. Both Kundra and Nalwa said that the software integration for buses (DTC and cluster services) has been completed.

Police officials have reportedly said that while they take about 15 to 20 minutes to respond to a DIMTS call, it is better that the passenger directly calls 112 so that their location can be traced.

Kundra was quoted as saying that apart from regular monitoring, a “mandatory check” of these devices is carried out at the time of issuing yearly fitness certificates to vehicles. For drivers tampering with panic buttons or VLTD, he said, the department will issue e-challans and in cases of further non-compliance, the vehicle will “be blacklisted automatically through VAHAN software”, per The Indian Express report.

But many Uber cab drivers said they managed to get fitness certificates for their vehicles at the Burari testing centre on the outskirts of Delhi — without functioning panic buttons.

An official at the centre, which is one of two in Delhi, told The Indian Express: “About 800 vehicles come to this centre every day. It is difficult to check every vehicle for a functioning panic button. We mainly see if the documents are in place and the vehicle is not in a damaged condition.”