Abu Dhabi-based supermarket chain Lulu Group opened a mall in Lucknow on Sunday as it expands in the country of its founder Yusuff Ali. Lucknow is the fourth city after Kochi, Bangalore, and Thiruvananthapuram where Lulu has set up its highly popular supermarket.

https://twitter.com/nadeemwrites/status/1545675078335049730

This new launch comes in after yesterday Lulu International Shopping Mall in Kerala offered midnight bargains in an effort to revive "nightlife shopping," and it was met with a resounding reception. The news has gone viral after videos and images of people swarming their stores in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi surfaced online.

Thousands of people were observed waiting in lines for stores to open at midnight as the group tested its "midnight shopping" preparations with musical performances and entertaining activities. While the original stage had people dancing to live bands, chaos quickly followed.

https://twitter.com/vijayshekhar/status/1545711368195567617

Videos posted online by shoppers show chaotic scenes near the mall's escalators and lobby, with security attempting to control the mob and shoppers doing their best to maintain their place in line. People were observed eagerly grabbing items offered for grabs at huge discounts while armed with shopping carts and bags, including small children and the elderly.

The history of Lulu Hypermarket

Lulu Hypermarket was founded in the year 2000 by 66-year-old, Yusuff Ali M A, born in the Thrissur district of Kerala. It now has operations in 22 countries across the Middle East, Asia, the US, and Europe. It has 235 retail stores in total. "The Group has an annual turnover of USD 8 billion globally," its website states.

The group operates retail stores, supermarkets, department stores, shopping malls, and hypermarkets. The company produces and processes meat products, manufactures and exports silk, garments, sources, and exports various agro-products, cashew nuts, coffee, rice, pulses, fruits, meat, fish, vegetables, footwear, textiles, luggage, electronics, and household articles. LuLu Hypermarket, the retail division, has been known as a trendsetter in the retail industry in the region. It operates over 200 stores and is immensely popular with discerning shoppers across the GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Also read: Lulu Group to invest Rs 400 crore to set up food park in Kerala

According to information available on Lulu group's website, it has 18 hypermarkets and 7 shopping malls in its pipelines. This includes a shopping mall in Lucknow. Besides retail, Lulu Group also has a presence in businesses such as food processing, and commodities trading private labels. It is the main provider of food and consumer goods. It has two of the largest food processing facilities in India in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai founded by FAIR EXPORTS.

LuLu Group India, the company's Indian subsidiary, has stretched its operation in hypermarkets, shopping malls, food processing units, e-commerce, fun stations, etc. Last year, LuLu Group International's brand-retailing unit Tablez launched 'House of Toys', India's first global kids' super store in Bengaluru.

Besides, it is also expanding 'GO Sport', which is a one-stop organised sports retailer with multiple power brands and private labels.

(With inputs from PTI)