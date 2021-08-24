UAE suspends visa-on-arrival facility for people arriving from India

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. No reason is being stated behind the order.

"The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. We're working to update our website, please keep an eye on the website for latest regulations," Etihad Help tweeted.

The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. We're working to update our website, please keep an eye on https://t.co/hWA7ZGfiaF for latest regulations. *Ari — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) August 23, 2021

On August 22, media reports said that Indian passport holders, who have not been to the country in the last 14 days, can get tourist visas to the UAE . The facility was also extended to Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, the Gulf News reported.

Only UAE citizens and transit passengers were allowed to fly to the UAE, due to the coronavirus outbreak. All flyers have to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction test on the day of arrival and on the ninth day after arrival in the UAE. The coronavirus has claimed 2,018 lives alongwith 708,302 confirmed infections in the UAE, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier this month, the UAE had lifted a ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) had said. The Gulf state had banned passengers from many South Asian and African states travelling through its airports this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The transit ban had also included Nepal, Sri Lanka, Uganda and Nigeria.