UAE accounts for 15 percent of India's gems and jewellery exports

The UAE is an important export market for Indian gems and jewellery, accounting for around 15 percent, or $5.8 billion, in the 2021-22 fiscal, according to a top official of an industry body.

Colin Shah, Chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), said that India's plain gold jewellery exports to the UAE jumped 63 percent to $135.27 million in May and 59 percent to $116.70 million in June this year on a year-on-year basis.

"I believe that the fruition of the Indo-UAE CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) will spur many more such opportunities for our traders. It will help to connect and network, as evidenced by the immediate spike in bilateral gem and jewellery trade, especially plain gold jewellery, post the trade agreement's enforcement on May 1 this year" Shah said.

Shah was speaking at an event organised by the GJEPC and the Indian embassy in the UAE, which was the first-ever IJEX BSM in conjunction with this year's IIJS Premiere roadshow on July 19 here.

The event saw leading retailers from the UAE connecting with top gem and jewellery manufacturers from India. Sunjay Sudhir, India's Ambassador to the UAE, said the bilateral trade between India and the UAE was doing well.

"Last year it accounted for $73 billion and our goal is to achieve $100 billion in the next few years, but I am very confident that after the implementation of CEPA and the way things are going, we will achieve this target well before time", Ambassador Sudhir said.

Omar Khan of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the recent agreement signed between India and the UAE was a significant achievement.

"It is really going to give further traction to the trade between both countries," Khan said.

India Jewellery Exposition Centre (IJEX), which was unveiled in March this year, enables GJEPC members to display goods and book orders throughout the year.

The platform will organise exhibitions all 365-days of the year, promoting specific categories of "Made in India" gems and jewellery, divided into four seasons, each lasting three months. The first IJEX BSM was also an attempt to promote IJEX among the trade members in UAE.