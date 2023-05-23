Two-wheelers banned on Mumbai’s Parel TT flyover from June 1

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to ban the movement of two-wheelers, cars, and heavy vehicles on the Parel TT flyover from June 1. The heavy vehicles that have been banned include public transport buses.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to ban two-wheelers and heavy vehicles, including public transport buses, on the Parel TT flyover in central Mumbai from June 1.

The civic body has taken this decision in order to fix the potholes on the decades-old bridge at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg. This is one of the major corridors in the city for thousands of commuters.

In an official statement, the BMC revealed that it had received a no-objection certificate from the Mumbai traffic police to ban the movement of heavy vehicles on the Parel TT flyover.

ALSO READ |

Furthermore, the BMC also informed that in order to avoid any accidents or mishaps, the bridge department will install height barriers of 2.5 meters on the flyover before the end of the month. After the installation of the height barriers, two-wheelers and heavy vehicles will be banned on the flyover.

The BMC has started filling the potholes on the road, which are primarily caused by the heavy vehicles, to avoid inconvenience to citizens during monsoon. Reportedly, the traffic police have even asked the BMC’s bridge department to take necessary action to stop the movement of vehicles on the flyover until the repair work is completed.

However, the repair work is likely to worsen the traffic situation in the area. Thousands of commuters are already reeling under heavy traffic snarls since the closure of Delisle Bridge next to Lower Parel station.

ALSO READ | BMC announces water cut in parts of Mumbai till March 29, check if your supply will be hit

Mumbai’s civic body also plans to undertake strengthening work on the flyover. This work is expected to start in October and will likely be completed in six months.

The Maharashtra government has tasked a separate entity for the maintenance of roads. This entity called Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) will work closely with Public Works Department (PWD) and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to ensure that there are no potholes on the city roads.