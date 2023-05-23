Two-wheelers banned on Mumbai’s Parel TT flyover from June 1

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to ban the movement of two-wheelers, cars, and heavy vehicles on the Parel TT flyover from June 1. The heavy vehicles that have been banned include public transport buses.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to ban two-wheelers and heavy vehicles, including public transport buses, on the Parel TT flyover in central Mumbai from June 1.

The civic body has taken this decision in order to fix the potholes on the decades-old bridge at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg. This is one of the major corridors in the city for thousands of commuters.

In an official statement, the BMC revealed that it had received a no-objection certificate from the Mumbai traffic police to ban the movement of heavy vehicles on the Parel TT flyover.