Two-storey building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, at least 10 feared trapped

The Fire brigade and NDRF teams have reached the spot to rescue the trapped people. Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell said that rescue and relief operations have been initiated at the site.

Nearly 10 to 20 people are feared to be trapped under the debris after a two-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi under Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon. The fire brigade, Thane Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have reached the spot to conduct rescue operations. So far five people have been safely rescued from debris, as per a Times of India report.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mumbai/mumbai-maharashtra-thane-palghar-pune-navi-mumbai-flu-covid-cases-rain-weather-eknath-shinde-uddhav-thackeray-devendra-fadnavis-news-live-updates-29-april-2023/liveblog/99859662.cms

The incident took place in the Vardhaman compound in Valpada area of Mankoli at around 1.45 pm, according to reports.

ALSO READ |

Around three to four families were reportedly staying in the building on the second floor and some workers were working on the lower floors of the building, who are said to be trapped under the debris.

Fire engines from Bhiwandi, Thane and other surrounding areas have been deployed for search and rescue operations. Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell told News18 that rescue and relief operations have been initiated at the site.

As per reports, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy was rescued from the debris by the team.

No deaths have been reported in the incident so far. Several users have also shared visuals of the incident on social media showing the scale of damage.

Earlier in January, another two-storey commercial building collapsed in Bhiwandi killing one person and injuring another. The incident happened in the Khadipar locality, and the deceased was identified as Maji Vansari (37).

The victim was asleep inside the building when it collapsed, and he died after getting trapped under the debris, TOI reported.

In another incident in February, a 35-year-old security guard was killed and six others, including three minors, were injured when a single-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi’s Harihar Compound. An FIR was registered against four people in connection with the incident.