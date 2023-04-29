Two-storey building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, at least 10 feared trapped

The Fire brigade and NDRF teams have reached the spot to rescue the trapped people. Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell said that rescue and relief operations have been initiated at the site.

Nearly 10 to 20 people are feared to be trapped under the debris after a two-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi under Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon. The fire brigade, Thane Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have reached the spot to conduct rescue operations. So far five people have been safely rescued from debris, as per a Times of India report.

The incident took place in the Vardhaman compound in Valpada area of Mankoli at around 1.45 pm, according to reports.