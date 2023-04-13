Two foreigners arrested at Mumbai airport for swapping boarding passes

The two met inside an airport toilet and exchanged boarding passes after immigration and security clearances. Sahar police have booked the two under sections for cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy and are investigating if more people were involved in the crime.
Two foreign nationals, a Sri Lankan citizen and a German national, were arrested by Mumbai police at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday for allegedly exchanging their boarding passes to travel to London and Kathmandu, respectively.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The two individuals came up with the plan at a plush hotel located near the airport where they stayed, according to officials who spoke to the news agency PTI.
The 22-year-old Sri Lankan national, who was seeking a better career opportunity in the United Kingdom, had a boarding pass meant for Nepal's Kathmandu, while the 36-year-old German national was supposed to fly to London.
ALSO READ |
The two met inside the toilet at the Mumbai airport and exchanged boarding passes after clearing through immigration and security.
Their plan was foiled when an airline official noticed discrepancies in the Sri Lankan national's travel documents. The officer noticed that the Sri Lankan's passport had a different departure stamp number than his boarding pass.
The Sri Lankan national, who had reached London, confessed his true identity after learning he had been caught, and he was deported to Mumbai on Tuesday. The police then detained him at Mumbai airport. The German national who possessed the boarding pass for Kathmandu was also traced and detained by the authorities.
It was discovered during questioning that the two had planned to swap boarding passes while staying at a posh hotel close to the airport on April 9. The Sri Lankan national's use of a fake passport was also discovered, PTI reported.
Sahar police have booked the two under sections for cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy and are investigating if more people were involved in the crime.
Last year in December, a similar incident was reported when an 81-year-old Ahmedabad-based couple allegedly swapped their Toronto-based flight boarding pass with two Colombo-bound flyers.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!