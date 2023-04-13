Two foreigners arrested at Mumbai airport for swapping boarding passes

The two met inside an airport toilet and exchanged boarding passes after immigration and security clearances. Sahar police have booked the two under sections for cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy and are investigating if more people were involved in the crime.

Two foreign nationals, a Sri Lankan citizen and a German national, were arrested by Mumbai police at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday for allegedly exchanging their boarding passes to travel to London and Kathmandu, respectively.

The two individuals came up with the plan at a plush hotel located near the airport where they stayed, according to officials who spoke to the news agency PTI.

The 22-year-old Sri Lankan national, who was seeking a better career opportunity in the United Kingdom, had a boarding pass meant for Nepal's Kathmandu, while the 36-year-old German national was supposed to fly to London.

The two met inside the toilet at the Mumbai airport and exchanged boarding passes after clearing through immigration and security.

Their plan was foiled when an airline official noticed discrepancies in the Sri Lankan national's travel documents. The officer noticed that the Sri Lankan's passport had a different departure stamp number than his boarding pass.

The Sri Lankan national, who had reached London, confessed his true identity after learning he had been caught, and he was deported to Mumbai on Tuesday. The police then detained him at Mumbai airport. The German national who possessed the boarding pass for Kathmandu was also traced and detained by the authorities.

It was discovered during questioning that the two had planned to swap boarding passes while staying at a posh hotel close to the airport on April 9. The Sri Lankan national's use of a fake passport was also discovered, PTI reported.

Sahar police have booked the two under sections for cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy and are investigating if more people were involved in the crime.

Last year in December, a similar incident was reported when an 81-year-old Ahmedabad-based couple allegedly swapped their Toronto-based flight boarding pass with two Colombo-bound flyers.