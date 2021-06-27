Home

    • Two explosions rock technical area of Jammu airport; no casualties reported

    Two explosions rock technical area of Jammu airport; no casualties reported

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    The first explosion blast ripped off the roof of a building and the second one occured on the ground. The area was sealed by security forces within minutes

    Two explosions rock technical area of Jammu airport; no casualties reported
    Two explosions within a gap of five minutes rocked the high-security technical area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.
    The first blast ripped off the roof of a building and the second one occured on the ground. The area was sealed by security forces within minutes, the officials said.
    Bomb disposal and forensic teams were rushed to Jammu Airport this morning after explosions were reported. There were no reports of casualties.
    "There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies," The Indian Air Force said in a tweet.
    A high-level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance, said officials. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today’s incident.
    This is a developing story
    (With inputs from PTI)
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
