By CNBCTV18.com

Two big Diving Support Vessels are set to be launched by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam today. The vessels will be launched by Kala Hari Kumar, President of the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) in the presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff. She will also be performing the traditional honour and naming the two vessels.

All you need to know about the Diving Support Vessels

The Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) are first-of-its-kind ships, which are indigenously designed and built at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. for the Indian Navy. The vessels are 118.4-metre-long and 22.8 metres at the broadest point. Each vessel has a displacement of 9,350 tonnes.

The contract for the construction of the two vessels was signed with the Hindustan Shipyard Limited for Rs 2,392.94 crore.

While a submarine is a significant strategic asset which is vulnerable to action damage, it requires extensive diving for undertaking search and rescue operations. This demands the availability of credible and suitably equipped platforms such as the DSVs.

The DSVs are equipped with side scan sonars and can carry deep submergence rescue vessels (DSRVs), which are remotely operated and designed to undertake submarine rescue operations. The DSRVs dive to attach to a disabled submarine deep underwater to extricate trapped sailors.

As per the official statement of the Indian Navy, these ships would be deployed for deep sea diving operations. Additionally, with the DSRVs embarked, the vessels are designed to undertake submarine rescue operations, when needed. The DSVs will also be capable of sustained patrolling, conducting search and rescue operations and carrying out helicopter operations on the high seas.

The Indian Navy undertakes diving operations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) such as submarine rescue, underwater inspection, or salvage and recovery of objects, ships or aircraft lost in the sea apart from operating ships, submarines and securing the waters.

Since these activities involve diving operations with divers remaining underwater for prolonged durations, they require suitable platforms for the launch and recovery along with the carriage of related tools and equipment.

The two DSVs will be key to enhancing the Indian Navy’s capability and reach of submarine rescue operations in the IOR, the officials said as per an Indian Express report.

Since the DSVs have 80 percent indigenous content, the DSV project has generated considerable local employment opportunities and promoted indigenisation to boost India’s economy.