Two people were killed and four others were taken ill after benzene gas leaked at a pharmaceutical company at Parawada near Vishakhapatnam early on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

The situation was now under control as the leak was restricted to one unit in the Sainor Life Sciences company, the sources said. The two killed were senior employees of the company, they said.

The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Gajuwaka, with one of them being put on ventilator support, the sources added. District Collector V Vinay Chand and Police Commissioner R K Meena visited the company to take stock of the situation.