WATCH | Two private buses collide in Maharashtra, six passengers die

1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 29, 2023 11:21:32 AM IST (Published)

A police officer told news agency PTI that one of the buses was on its way to Hingoli after the Amarnath Yatra, while the other one was travelling towards Nashik, The latter tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the Hingoli-bound bus, which resulted in the collision.

As many as six people died after two private buses collided in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, in the early hours of Saturday, July 29, news agency ANI reported. Around 20 others suffered injuries in the accident, which occurred around 2.30am on a flyover in the district's Malkapur town.

Senior district police officers rushed the injured persons to the hospital. The accident disrupted traffic on the road for some time, he added.
With PTI inputs
Tags

accidentMaharashtra

X