Delhi: IED found from Old Seemapuri house, bomb disposal squad at spot

The Delhi Police on Thursday found an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) inside a bag from the house in the Old Seemapuri area in Delhi, reported ANI.

Earlier, calls regarding unattended bags and bomb threats at two different places in east Delhi created panic on Thursday.

The first case was reported from the Shahdara area, police said.

"An unidentified bag was found in Shahdara district. Delhi Police and Fire Department received a bomb threat call at 2.15 p.m. We found a bag from the spot and are checking it," a police official said.

Meanwhile, another call, about an IED, was received at New Seemapuri.

"The call is regarding IEDs. We are taking it seriously," said the police official.

In view of the gravity of the situation, police has summoned National Security Guard personnel.

According to a source, an investigation in the Seemapuri IED call has revealed that it has a connection with the Ghazipur incident, where an IED was found last month.

"The case is connected to Ghazipur IED recovery case. A 3 kg IED was recovered on January 17 from near the Ghazipur mandi. A Special Cell team found a bag in the house of a suspect and some suspicious articles. The occupants of the house is missing. The landlord was detained and is being questioned," said a source.