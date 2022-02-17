0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Two bomb threats in Delhi create panic, NSG rushed in

Profile image
By IANS   IST (Updated)
Mini

"An unidentified bag was found in Shahdara district. Delhi Police and Fire Department received a bomb threat call at 2.15 p.m. We found a bag from the spot and are checking it," a police official said.

Two bomb threats in Delhi create panic, NSG rushed in
Calls regarding unattended bags and bomb threats at two different places in east Delhi created panic on Thursday.
The first case was reported from the Shahdara area, police said.
"An unidentified bag was found in Shahdara district. Delhi Police and Fire Department received a bomb threat call at 2.15 p.m. We found a bag from the spot and are checking it," a police official said.
Also Read:
Meanwhile, another call, about an IED, was received at New Seemapuri.
"The call is regarding IEDs. We are taking it seriously," said the police official.
In view of the gravity of the situation, police has summoned National Security Guard personnel.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Supreme Court sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75% reservation for locals in jobs

Next Article

New Hydrogen Policy: Phase 1 to focus on ease of manufacturing green hydrogen; India can be next export hub, says power minister

next story