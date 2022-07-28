Two people were arrested in connection with the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Youth Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettar in Karnataka's in Dakshina Kannada district. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, triggered massive protest by the youth wing leaders in the state a day later.

Karnataka BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra said in an interview to News18 that the morale of the cadre is “definitely very low” since the anger over Praveen Nettar’s death is “understandable”.

“The cadre is not able to digest the fact that even though we ( BJP ) are in power such incidents are taking place (in the state)," he was quoted as saying. "I am sure the government (Centre) will take this more seriously," he added.

What has happened so far

Two arrested, Karnataka govt takes action

The Karnataka Police arrested two people from Dakshina Kannada district for being allegedly behind the conspiracy to Nettar's murder. The arrested accused were identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane was quoted by PTI as saying.

Police personnel conduct a march past in Puttur, Mangaluru on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying that seven people have already been taken into custody and the conspiracy behind the murder will be revealed soon. Meanwhile, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel assured that the government will take swift action to nab the culprits.

In the aftermath of the murder, Karnataka Chief Minister In the aftermath of the murder, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced late on Wednesday night that he is cancelling the first-year anniversary celebrations of his government. He said he'll visit Mangaluru.

> BJP youth wing leaders protest

After the incident, party workers protested by blocking Kateel's car for about half an hour before he could move with police security. Protests were also witnessed in Puttur, Kadaba and Sullika taluk on Wednesday. Incidents of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge were also reported.

> Mass resignations

A section of youth workers of the party in Chikkamagaluru announced on Wednesday that they were resigning as the party had failed to protect its own cadre.

Kateel sought to pacify the party workers and said he will convince the workers who resigned to reconsider their decision. He said the conspiracy behind Nettar's murder will be revealed and justice will be ensured.

Mortal remains of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettar, who was allegedly murdered on Tuesday at his hometown, being taken for his last rites, in Bellare on Wednesday.

> Family of deceased reacts

The mother of deceased BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru demanded that the culprits should be punished and "hanged".

> What led to the murder

Suspicions are being raised by right-wing outfits that the murder is in retaliation for another killing of a youth belonging to minority community in the same locality recently.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home minister Araga Jnanendra said, "We have doubts on PFI (Popular Front of India) and SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India). I cannot comment on anyone. So it is not possible to say that it is a specific person, the police will find whoever it is."

He said that the state and central governments are thinking of banning the SDPI and the PFI. "However, it cannot be banned based on a single incident. Though the groups were banned in other states, they have got a stay from courts against the ban," he said.

Congress leaders react

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that the Karnataka government is not able to protect anyone. "Let there be a fair investigation and we shouldn't politicalise this issue. We condemn this incident," he said.

Another leader Mallikarjun Kharge said if the incident had happened somewhere else, they would've given it a communal or religious colour. "The masses are up in arms. CM Bommai should stay focussed on the state and not on following instructions coming out of Delhi," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)