In the aftermath of the murder, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced late on Wednesday night that he is cancelling the first-year anniversary celebrations of his government. He said he'll visit Mangaluru.
#Breaking | CNN-News 18 accesses CCTV visuals that show moments before BJP youth worker Praveen Nettaru was murdered. @ritsrajpurohit with detailsJoin the broadcast with with @akankshaswarups pic.twitter.com/guTpr69wpt— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 28, 2022
#WATCH | Karnataka: "We want justice" slogans raised by many BJP workers protesting against the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru.(Visuals from Bellare & Puttur in Dakshina Kannada) pic.twitter.com/troB6yCjjv— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022
Karnataka: "I'm not feeling well. His father is also a heart patient. He was our only son& planned to build a home for us. Now, who'll build it?... Culprits should be punished, whoever did this must be hanged," said mother of deceased BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru (27.7) pic.twitter.com/4DBO3JGoVx— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022