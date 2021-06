Twitter has restored the blue verification tick for Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's personal account after dropping it briefly. The microblogging site, which had claimed the blue tick was removed because the account had been inactive since July last year, U-turned within hours after objections from the Vice President’s office and uproar on social media.

"Account inactive since July 2020. As per our verification policy, Twitter may remove the blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive. The badge has been restored," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying as per PTI.

The official Twitter handle @VPSecratariat run by the Vice President's secretariat continues to have a blue tick. The personal account, created in August 2013, has 1.3 million followers and the last tweet was made on July 23 last year.

Not only the VP of India’s verification badge but the personal Twitter handles of several RSS officials too have been removed.

Social media was quick to point out several inactive accounts with the blue tick.

Twitter Inc has been fighting the new IT Rules which came into effect recently. The new IT rules were announced on February 25 by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and every social media intermediary, including Twitter, was given three months to comply with them.

Twitter has not complied with the rules that stipulate the appointment of a resident grievance officer. The platform said it was committed to India as a vital market, but criticised the new IT rules and regulations that it said:”inhibit free, open public conversation.”

Under the new digital rules, social media companies like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter have been asked to identify within 36 hours the originator of a flagged message as well as to conduct additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.