Twitter rejoices as PM Modi releases cheetahs from Namibia into Kuno National Park

After a wait of 70 years, cheetahs have made a comeback to India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing the first batch of translocated big cats from Namibia into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh today.

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952. In an address to the nation following the release of the cheetahs into quarantine enclosures, PM Modi appealed to the public to have patience before visiting cheetahs. Referring to the cheetahs as ‘India’s guests’, the prime minister said that the country would try its best to follow international guidelines in nurturing them. He also thanked the Namibian government for assisting India in the project.

Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with messages congratulating the government for reintroducing cheetahs into the Indian territory. The hashtag #CheetahIsBack has been trending on Twitter even before the big cats reached the country.

Congratulating both the Indian and Namibian governments for the initiative, Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation, wrote: “May the success of this initiative set a new precedent globally in reversing species loss & strengthening conservation efforts.”

Another user @DivyVasavada shared a video by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting titled “Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara” Another user @DivyVasavada shared a video by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting titled “Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara”

“#CheetahIsBack India welcomes the fastest animal on this planet on its land after 70 years,” the user wrote on Twitter.

The Ayush karn @TheAyushkarn01 said: “Reintroduction of Cheetahs marks a historic moment in India's conservation ethos.”

J @jaynildave shared an edited scene from the recent movie RRR titled “Edited version #CheetahIsBack”

An earlier tweet by Jansampark MP @JansamparkMP captured a scene from a movie in which actor Dhanush is seen distributing sweets. The tweet read: #Cheetah Indians be like... "