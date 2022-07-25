Twitter enables an up-close experience for citizens as President Droupadi Murmu takes oath of office

On Monday, as Droupadi Murmu took the oath of office and became the 15th President of India, microblogging platform Twitter enabled a “front row seat” experience so that Indians could be a part of this moment.

In a press release, Twitter said it created an experience for the audience at home so that they do not feel like they are missing out on the event. The first step was introducing dedicated event pages in Hindi, English and Tamil to "help people stay involved, engaged and informed".

The platform used Moments — a collection of tweets — to provide a curated experience in the three languages to help citizens "meet" their new President. From being Jharkhand’s first woman governor to the first tribal representative to become President of India, the moments spotlight President Murmu’s public life for the citizens.

The service also enabled push notifications for all citizens, to remind and encourage them to tune into the oath-taking ceremony.

To encourage engagement with the new President, Twitter is also recommending that citizens follow the President’s account @rashtrapatibhvn by surfacing it in the ‘Who to follow’ section beside their timelines.

President Murmu also shared her first Tweet via her official account minutes after assuming office.

Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all the fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India.Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2022

