Twitter blocks ANI account for age criteria violation, NDTV’s handle suspended for unknown reason

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 6:58:52 PM IST (Published)

Twitter had recently removed the blue tick of several eminent personalities as they had not subscribed to the Twitter Blue service.

The Twitter accounts of Asian News International (ANI), one of the largest news agencies in India, and leading news channel NDTV have been locked by the micro-blogging platform. While the ANI account has been blocked for age criteria violation the reason behind the suspension of NDTV’s official handle is not known.

On Saturday, users attempting to access ANI's Twitter handle were told, 'This account doesn't exist'.
ANI Editor Smita Prakash shared a screenshot of the email sent by Twitter, which informed the news agency that their account has been locked. The email read, “In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter.”
ALSO READ |
Meta mulls a Twitter competitor codenamed ‘P92’ that will be interoperable with Mastodon
Shortly after ANI's account was suspended, Smita Prakash tweeted, “So those who follow ANI bad news, Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with a blue tick and now locked out.”

According to the ANI website, South Asia's top multimedia news organisation has over 100 bureaus in South Asia, India, and other parts of the world.
ALSO READ | Twitter's new CEO is 'amazing': Who is Elon Musk talking about
In another incident, the Twitter account of the Indian news platform NDTV has also been locked by the social media platform. As of now, the reason behind Twitter locking NDTV's account is unknown. The channel has stated that it is working with Twitter to restore its Twitter account.

Several issues related to Twitter have been reported by users since Elon Musk took over as the social media company's CEO and reduced staff, raising concerns about the platform's sustainability with fewer engineers.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
