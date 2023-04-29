Twitter blocks ANI account for age criteria violation, NDTV’s handle suspended for unknown reason

Twitter had recently removed the blue tick of several eminent personalities as they had not subscribed to the Twitter Blue service.

The Twitter accounts of Asian News International (ANI), one of the largest news agencies in India, and leading news channel NDTV have been locked by the micro-blogging platform. While the ANI account has been blocked for age criteria violation the reason behind the suspension of NDTV’s official handle is not known.

On Saturday, users attempting to access ANI's Twitter handle were told, 'This account doesn't exist'.

ANI Editor Smita Prakash shared a screenshot of the email sent by Twitter, which informed the news agency that their account has been locked. The email read, “In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter.”