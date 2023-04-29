English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsTwitter blocks ANI account for age criteria violation, NDTV’s handle suspended for unknown reason

Twitter blocks ANI account for age criteria violation, NDTV’s handle suspended for unknown reason

Twitter blocks ANI account for age criteria violation, NDTV’s handle suspended for unknown reason
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 6:58:52 PM IST (Published)

Twitter had recently removed the blue tick of several eminent personalities as they had not subscribed to the Twitter Blue service.

The Twitter accounts of Asian News International (ANI), one of the largest news agencies in India, and leading news channel NDTV have been locked by the micro-blogging platform. While the ANI account has been blocked for age criteria violation the reason behind the suspension of NDTV’s official handle is not known.

Recommended Articles

View All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


On Saturday, users attempting to access ANI's Twitter handle were told, 'This account doesn't exist'.
ANI Editor Smita Prakash shared a screenshot of the email sent by Twitter, which informed the news agency that their account has been locked. The email read, “In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter.”
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X