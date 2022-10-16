TV actor Vaishali Takkar dies, alleges 'harassment' and 'stress' in suicide note

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Vaishali Takkar was popular for the role of Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, Shivani Sharma in Super Sisters, Netra Singh Rathore in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Ananya Mishra in Manmohini 2. She had also acted in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Indian television actress Vaishali Takkar, popular for her roles in 'Sasural Simar Ka' and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', died by suicide, police said on Sunday. The 26-year-old actor was found hanging at her home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

suicide note was also recovered, which alleged "stress" and "harassment" by her former boyfriend.

"We received information at Tejaji Nagar Police Station that TV actor Vaishali Takkar hanged herself to death late last night. The recovered suicide note suggests that she was stressed, and being harassed by her former boyfriend. The probe is on," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) M Rahman was quoted by ANI as saying.

Following the information, a case was registered at Tejaji Nagar police station, India Today reported.

Takkar made her acting debut in 2015 with the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', in which she played Sanjana from 2015 to 2016. In 2016, she acted as Vrinda in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She was last seen in the TV show 'Rakshabandhan' in the role of Kanak Singhsaal Singh Thakur, the report said.

She was also popular for the role of Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, Shivani Sharma in Super Sisters, Netra Singh Rathore in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Ananya Mishra in Manmohini 2.