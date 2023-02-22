A mother's dilemma to ‘Aamir Khan’, SRK & Deepika love: Rescuers bring back stories from Turkey | Exclusive

VN Parashar, second-in-command, was posted in Gaziantep, Nurdah. When he was returning to India, the Turkish police and army men had an unusual request. "They requested that I give my name tag and badge. They shared theirs as souvenirs."
"Was a tough decision to leave kids behind": The brave women of NDRF who undertook the dangerous mission of rescuing people in earthquake-hit #Turkey #News18Special #Exclusive #Turkey #Hatay #TurkeyEarthquake | @Arunima24 pic.twitter.com/biArt3pS7r— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 21, 2023
Her handler Kundan Kumar narrated why Julie and her sibling Romeo became so sought-after in Turkey.
“We were searching collapsed buildings when we came across a six-storey building. We first created space for Julie to climb. She caught scent of a live victim and gave us a signal by digging and barking. We left Romeo go the same way. He also gave the same indication. We then informed our seniors," he said.
Meet Julie and Romeo - NDRF's hero dogs who helped save a 6-year-old #TurkeyEarthquake victim #News18Special #Exclusive #Turkey #Hatay #TurkeyEarthquake | @Arunima24 pic.twitter.com/w7UoGiumK8— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 21, 2023
The rescue team managed to pull out six-year-old Beren out of the rubble. “Her mother had covered her with her arms and torso, saving her from the impact. We reached Beren and she blinked when the team reached her," DG NDRF Atul Karwal narrated.
Language was a big barrier for the rescuers. But the unifier was Bollywood.
Rescuer Bintu Bhoria met a Turkish personnel who resembled Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and that became the ice-breaker. “He clicked a picture with me and told me in broken language that I should go back and claim that I had met Aamir Khan in Turkey," Bhoria laughed, while narrating the incident.
New 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Hatay"We are prepared to go. Our teams are on standby": NDRF DG Atul Karwal tells News18's @Arunima24#News18Special #Turkey #Hatay #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/BmgStSloVF— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 21, 2023
Deputy commandant Deepak can’t forget Ahmed who would get vegetarian food for him.
“Ahmed would look for me through the city. Wherever I was working that day, he would ensure that I get something to eat. Just an apple or a tomato or whatever he could get that day. He had lost his family of four and I was part of the team that pulled out their bodies," he said.
When he was returning to India, the Turkish police and army men had an unusual request. “They requested that I give them my name tag and badge on the uniform. They shared theirs as souvenirs."