Tunisha Sharma, 21, a cast member of the television series "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul," was discovered dead by hanging on Saturday near Vasai. Khan allegedly deceived and "used" Sharma, according to her mother.

Sheezan Khan, an actor who was detained in relation to the suspected suicide of his co-star Tunisha Sharma, had his police detention extended by two days by a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday. The Valiv police in the vicinity detained Khan, who was reportedly complicit in Sharma's suicide, on Sunday.

Sharma has had roles in the movies "Fitoor" and "Baar Baar Dekho" as well as the television programme "Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap".

After leaving the set to use the restroom, Sharma took some time to return. According to an official, she was discovered hanging inside when the door was smashed down.

The official stated that no suicide note had been discovered at the scene and that the body had been transported for a post-mortem while more investigation into the incident was ongoing.

According to a new report, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma alleged that Sheezan had relationships with other women as well, citing the police. After meeting Sheezan, Tunisha had undergone a shift, according to him, and she had begun "wearing a hijab."

Pawan informed reporters, as reported by the news agency ANI, "Police today stated before the court that Sheezan had relations with other women too. Police should investigate the case from all angles. Many things about Tunisha had changed after meeting Sheezan, she had started wearing a hijab."

According to the authorities, Sheezan and Tunisha split up 15 days before Tunisha took her own life. The cops began to go through the two's WhatsApp conversations.

In an effort to determine the true cause of the Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul stars' breakup, the police claim to have retrieved communications totalling 250 to 300 pages from June to current December.

The authorities said that they will approach WhatsApp through electronic mail to retrieve the erased conversations between Sheezan and his "secret girlfriend."

The authorities are looking into why Sheezan deleted his chats with just one female, and they'll also look into whether or not they had anything to do with Tunisha's death.

The police have identified Sheezan's "secret girlfriend" and will question her shortly, according to the officials.