Tun Tun birth anniversary: Iconic films of the comedienne to watch

Uma Devi Khatri, popularly known as Tun Tun, was an accomplished singer and actor known for her comedic roles in the 60s. She was the first female comedienne of that decade in Hindi cinema. She got her break when legendary actor Naushad Ali offered her a role in the film Babul. The star of the film was legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who crowned Uma with her screen name Tun Tun.

July 11, 2022 marks the 99th birth anniversary of the legendary actress.

Here are some of Tun Tun's iconic movies to watch:

1. Aar-Paar

One of the classics of director Guru Dutt, the movie Aar-Paar featured comedians like Johny Walker, Jagdeep and Tun Tun. She is seen playing the comic role of Rustom's (Johny Walker) girlfriend's mom in the film.

2. Pyaasa

Another creation of Guru Dutt, Pyaasa is a touching film depicting the story of a poet Vijay Kumar (Guru Dutt) who writes radical poems in which he laments about the poor, and the arrogance of the rich after the departure of the British from India. The film features many comics like Johny Walker, Mehmood and Tun Tun.

3. Mr. and Mrs. 55

Tun Tun essays the role of Lily D'Silva in the film that tells a story of a naïve heiress who is forced to marry a cartoonist to save her millions. Her feminist aunt tries to instill an anti-male sentiment in her as she learns about the true meaning of marriage.

4. Mome Ki Gudiya

Tun Tun is seen playing the role of Daisy's mom who is a supporting character in the movie. The actor provides a comic relief in a serious drama with actors like Ratan Chopra, Premnath Malhotra and Tanuja Samarth delivering powerful performances.

5. Marine Drive