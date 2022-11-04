By CNBCTV18.com

This year, Tulsi Vivah 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 5

Tulsi Vivah, or the marriage of Tulsi with Lord Vishnu, is celebrated every year on Shukla Paksha Ekadashi in the month of Kartik. This year, Tulsi Vivah 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 5.

According to Hindu scriptures, Tulsi Vivah is a special day to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu.

Some people also believe that observing Tulsi Vivah will remove the obstacles in marriage and bring happiness to married couples.

Tulsi Vivah muhurat

Tulsi Vivah Ekadashi starts at 6.08 pm on November 4 and will end at 5:06 pm on October 5.

How is it celebrated?

Tulsi is believed to be the incarnation of Goddess Mahalakshmi, while Shaligram is considered to be the form of Lord Vishnu. As per traditions, the Tulsi plant is married to the Shaligram on Tulsi Vivah day.

Those attending the Tulsi Vivah puja should wear clean clothes after taking a bath. People should avoid wearing black clothes while worshipping on this day.

Those offering prayers also fast on this day.

The Tulsi plant is placed on the floor in the courtyard at an auspicious time. It can also be placed on the terrace or at the temple. Sugarcane is planted in the soil of the Tulsi flower pot and the pavilion is decorated with a red stole (chunri).

The Vishnu shaligram is also placed in the pot of Tulsi.

Turmeric paste is applied to Tulsi and Shaligram and worshipped by offering fruits.