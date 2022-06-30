Telangana Board class 10 results 2022 to be out soon: Check time and other details

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will announce the Class 10 results 2022 on June 30 at 11:30 am. Students will be able to check their results and download it through the official site of BSE Telangana at www.bse.telangana.gov.in

The results will be first announced by the Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at a press conference. Once declared, students can download their results on bse.telangana.gov.in, or bseresults.telangana.gov.in and other third-party websites.

Here’s how to check TS SSC (Class 10) results 2022 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana board at, bse.telangana.gov.in, or bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link TS SSC results link displayed on the home page

Step 3: Login by entering the hall ticket number and captcha code in the specified fields

Step 4: Hit the ‘Get Result’ button.

Step 5: Your Telangana SSC/class 10th 2022 result will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download the TS SSC result and take a printout

The website link will be activated only after the results are released at the press conference.

The Telangana SSC examinations were held from May 23 to June 1 this year. Earlier, the TS intermediate results for 1st and 2nd year were declared.

This year over 5 lakh students appeared for the Telangana SSC exams. Students who fail to score the minimum 35 percent of marks required to pass the Class 10 exams will have to appear for the supplementary exam, which will be held later.

Last year, the exams were suspended in the state due to COVID-19 restrictions. Around 5,21,073 students were declared pass in 2021 as the evaluation was done through special marking scheme.