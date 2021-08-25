TS EAMCET 2021 results out, Sathya Karthikeya tops in engineering stream; here's how to download rank card

Telangana EAMCET 2021: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy today announced the results of Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), 2021 in in Hyderabad.

Satti Karthikeya has bagged the top rank in the engineering stream. Karthikeya is from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Hyderabad’s Mandava Karthikeya has bagged the top spot in the agriculture and medical stream.

A total of 92.48 percent qualified in the agriculture stream and 82.08 percent of candidates have qualified in the engineering stream.

In all, 1,21,480 candidates qualified out of 1,64,963 students in in engineering stream, while 73,070 candidates qualified out of 86,641 students registered in the agriculture and medical stream.

TS EAMCET 2021 results 2021

can be accessed on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates can download their rank card from the website.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year intermediate weightage was removed from the result calculation method, which means 25 percent weightage given to intermediate board exam marks will not be given this time.

TS EAMCET 2021 exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between August 4 and August 10 by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). Earlier, the answer keys were released and August 14 was the last date for raising objections on doubtful answers.

Those who have qualified in the exam will be able to apply for admissions in engineering and agriculture courses in the state on the basis of their ranks.

Educational institutions from KG to postgraduate level will reopen in the state from September 1, 2021, the Telangana government earlier said.