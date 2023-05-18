English
Truck carrying RBI's Rs 535 crore breaks down in Chennai, police deployed

Truck carrying RBI’s Rs 535 crore breaks down in Chennai, police deployed

Truck carrying RBI’s Rs 535 crore breaks down in Chennai, police deployed
By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 4:26:59 PM IST (Published)

The vehicles were transporting the currency from the RBI office in Chennai to various banks in the Villupuram district.

Two container trucks carrying a total amount of Rs 1,070 crore in cash from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Chennai to Villupuram had to stop mid-way as one of the trucks developed a snag and stuck on the way. The incident took place near Tambaram in Chennai, India Today reported.

To ensure the safe passage of the cash-laden trucks, a total of 17 police officers were deployed to safeguard the currency on the National Highway. When authorities received information about the breakdown of a truck carrying Rs 535 crore, the Chrompet Police promptly arrived at the location. However, recognising the need for additional security, more policemen were sent to the spot, the report added.
The vehicles were transporting the currency from the RBI office in Chennai to various banks in the Villupuram district. Following the mechanical failure of one of the trucks, a decision was made to relocate it to the National Institute of Siddha in Tambaram for security reasons.
