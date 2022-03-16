Tripura govt hikes tea garden workers' daily wages by Rs 31

Tripura government has increased daily wages of tea garden workers from the existing Rs 105 to Rs 136. The new payment structure will come into effect from April 2022.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the daily wages of these workers will go up by Rs 31 to Rs 136 after revision, according to ANI.

"Tripura govt announces hike in wages of tea garden workers by Rs 31, ANI tweeted on Wednesday.

The chief minister also interacted with Tripura Cha Sramik workers at his residence on Tuesday.

"Had an interaction with #Tripura Cha Sramik workers at residence today. Took their feedback on state govt's policies and schemes in order to further improve our public welfare work which is focused on the holistic development of the state," Deb tweeted.

More than 7,000 families dependent on tea estates in the state are expected to benefit from this wage revision under the 'Mukhyamantri Cha Shramik Kalyan Prakalp' scheme, which is aimed at the welfare of tea garden workers.