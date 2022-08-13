Tricolour to be unfurled at 130 archaeological sites under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Union minister

By PTI

The tricolour will be unfurled at 130 archaeological sites in the country under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday. He was in Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district to participate in a Tiranga Yatra and other events.

Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign being held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from August 13 to 15 to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Reddy said concerted efforts will be made for the development of Khajuraho, a major tourist attraction. Speaking at a seminar, the Union minister said India is a rising economy which is projected to reach $5 trillion by 2025. "India is the country where the highest amount of foodgrain was distributed free during the coronavirus-induced pandemic," he said.

MP BJP president VD Sharma and several other leaders participated in these programmes. Reddy also inaugurated various facilities for tourists and pilgrims developed at Khajuraho's group of ancient temples in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Indian Oil Corporation. These facilities will provide modern amenities for tourists which will help boost tourism, he added.