Tribal Festival 2023: PM Modi inaugurates Aadi Mahotsav, pays tribute to freedom fighter

Modi added that the welfare of the tribal community was a matter of "personal relations and sentiments" to him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Thursday, 16th February) inaugurated India's annual national tribal festival — Aadi Mahotsav — in Delhi at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium near India Gate. Modi pulled the ribbon inaugurating the festival alongside Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda.

The prime minister also visited the several stalls on display at the stadium and also paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda of the Munda tribe. Munda's birth anniversary was celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas for the first time on November 15, 2021, as a part of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. Modi also got to witness a tribal dance performance with artists from Telangana, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

During his remarks, the prime minister donned an indigenous hand-woven cloth called Risa from Tripura and spoke of the rising demand for India's traditional products, especially those made by the tribal community such as bamboo.

"Products from the North east are being exported to even foreign countries," Modi said.

Modi also didn't forget to accuse the previous administration for curbing the growth of bamboo industry in the state which is now not as restricted as it used to be.

"During the previous government's rule, the cutting of bamboo and its usage was legally banned. We brought bamboo into the category of grass and scrapped all the prohibitions on it. With this, bamboo products are becoming part of a big industry," Modi added.

The festival is an effort to personify the Centre's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," Modi said. He highlighted that the celebration of the indigenous community, which was one thought of as far away, was now mainstream and being hosted in the national capital of New Delhi.

Modi added that the welfare of the tribal community was a matter of "personal relations and sentiments" to him. Addressing the indigenous population members in the audience, the prime minister said that he had firsthand witnessed and lived their traditions and had learnt a lot from them.

ALSO READ | Aadi Mahotsav in Delhi — Here are details about the tribal festival PM Modi is inaugurating

The Budget 2023 allocated Rs 15,000 crore for a development mission targeted towards the upliftment of particularly vulnerable tribal groups. Out of the 705 Scheduled Tribes in India, 75 have been identified as PVTGs and are spread across 17 states and one Union Territory.

In his opening remarks, Tribals Affairs Minister Arjun Munda lauded the Modi government's efforts to highlight tribal growth and development.

"PM Modi has allocated the budget for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs with the goal that as we enter the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," the problems of the tribes and the tribal areas must be solved by 2047," Munda said.

He also added that the prime minister kept a close, personal watch on tribal affairs and checked in with the ministry often.

The annual festival, which is a celebration of tribal culture, commerce, cuisine and art, will be on from February 16-27. The more than a week-long is free for all visitors and exhibits over 200 stalls highlighting the diversity of India's indigenous population.

Having visited the stalls prior to his speech, Modi said that he felt India's diversity and grandness had come together to stand tall today and highlight the nation's tradition.

Apart from showcasing tribal handicrafts, artisans and handlooms, there will also be food stalls serving tribal cuisine including thapdi roti, litti chokha and sabudana vada.

On centre stage this year will be the "Shree Anna" or millets grown by tribal communities to highlight the Modi government's International Year of Millets initiative.

These efforts will make the prime minister's goal of an "Aatmanirbhar" India true for all tribal communities, Munda said.