Trial run of Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Express begins ahead of June 26 launch

Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Dharwad will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26.

South Western Railway conducted a trial run of the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad on Monday morning. The Vande Bharat Express, second in Karnataka, will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26.

According to a South Western Railway, the eight-coach Vande Bharat Express departed at 5:45 AM from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station, Bengaluru. It will reach Dharwad station by 12:45 PM. On the return journey, the train will depart from Dharwad station at 1:15 PM and reach Bengaluru station by 8:10 PM.

During the trial, the train will only have three major halts at Yeshwantpur, Davangere, and Hubballi. According to South Western Railway, 90 percent of the major tracks have been improved to run the train at a high speed of 110 kmph.

The Vande Bharat Express will run every day of the week except Tuesdays between Bengaluru and Dharwad. With this semi-high-speed train, the travel time between Bengaluru and Dharwad will be reduced to nearly seven hours, which used to take nearly 10 hours on other trains.

With the introduction of this new train, the total number of Vande Bharat Express in the country will be 23.

Vande Bharat Express is the world’s first semi-high-speed passenger train that is designed to consume 30 percent less energy than Shatabdi Express. The top speed of Vande Bharat is 180 kmph; however, the operational speed is 130 kmph. The prices of Vande Bharat Express train tickets can vary from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, which depends on the distance and also on the coach type.

The Vande Bharat Express trains, built under the Make in India initiative of the Centre, have been introduced by Indian Railways to boost tourism and economic development in the different regions the trains connect.