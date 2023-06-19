CNBC TV18
Trial run of Karnataka's second Vande Bharat Express begins ahead of June 26 launch

Trial run of Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Express begins ahead of June 26 launch

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023

Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Dharwad will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26.

South Western Railway conducted a trial run of the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad on Monday morning. The Vande Bharat Express, second in Karnataka, will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26.

According to a South Western Railway, the eight-coach Vande Bharat Express departed at 5:45 AM from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station, Bengaluru. It will reach Dharwad station by 12:45 PM. On the return journey, the train will depart from Dharwad station at 1:15 PM and reach Bengaluru station by 8:10 PM.
