Trial run of Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Express begins ahead of June 26 launch

South Western Railway conducted a trial run of the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad on Monday morning. The Vande Bharat Express, second in Karnataka, will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26.

According to a South Western Railway, the eight-coach Vande Bharat Express departed at 5:45 AM from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station, Bengaluru. It will reach Dharwad station by 12:45 PM. On the return journey, the train will depart from Dharwad station at 1:15 PM and reach Bengaluru station by 8:10 PM.

