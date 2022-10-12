By CNBCTV18.com

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has launched a super saver offer this Diwali to promote bus travel. The one-time special offer entitles users to five trips on any route of BEST buses for just Rs 9, and the offer is valid for seven days. The offer can be claimed by downloading the ‘BEST Chalo App’. BEST aims to encourage more Mumbai residents to experience the convenience of digital tickets, with this offer.

How to avail of the BEST Super Saver offer?

To avail of the offer, travellers need to download the ‘BEST Chalo App’ and then find the offer in the ‘Bus Pass’ section of the app.

Then they need to select the ‘Diwali Offer’, enter their details, and make an online payment of Rs 9 to purchase the plan.

The plan will be available from October 12 till October 31, as per a Mid-Day report. The offer is applicable to all users who have never bought a super saver plan or a digital ticket on the BEST Chalo App before.

The plan works on both AC and non-AC buses, except for the special buses like airport routes and hop-on hop-off buses.

So far, over 30 lakh users have downloaded the BEST Chalo App, and more than 25 per cent of bus travellers use it daily, a BEST spokesperson told Mid-Day. The digital trips availed from the app offer a smoother hassle-free travel experience for bus passengers and help them avoid cash handling effort and costs, and save paper ticket costs as well.