193 trains cancelled, 26 rescheduled — How to check train status for September 8

As many as 26 trains were rescheduled and 32 trains were diverted on Thursday. Apart from this, the national transporter has also source-changed 36 trains. Find out how to check the full list of trains cancelled/diverted/rescheduled today, September 8:

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) cancelled 193 trains on Thursday. As many as 26 trains were rescheduled and 32 trains were diverted. Apart from this, the national transporter also source-changed 36 trains. The movement of the trains to Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Gujarat remained affected.

As per the IRCTC website, as many as 189 trains will remain cancelled on Friday, September 9, as well. Five trains have been rescheduled and 25 trains have been diverted.

According to a report, refunds for booked tickets via the IRCTC website will be initiated directly into the account from which the money was debited at the time of booking. Those having a counter ticket would have to visit the reservation center to claim the refund, Zeebiz reported.

How to check full list trains cancelled/diverted/rescheduled today:

Step 1:

Go to the website: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/

Step 2: Click on 'Exceptional Trains' on upper right-hand corner

Step 3: Select between "cancelled trains", "Rescheduled trains", "Diverted Trains" as per the required information. Click on any option which you want to select.

According to News 18, trains operating between Shaktigarh-Palasit and Rasulpur in the Howrah division will remain cancelled for a few days next week, following the interlocking work.

Check the list of cancelled trains:

Train Number- 13106, Ballia-Sealdah Express will remain cancelled from September 14 to 17.

Train Number- 13105, Sealdah-Ballia Express will remain cancelled on September 13 to 16.

Train Number- 15050, from Gorakhpur to Kolkata Express running from Gorakhpur on September 14 will remain cancelled.

Train Number-15047, Kolkata to Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled on September 15.

Train Number- 15052, Gorakhpur to Kolkata Express will remain cancelled on September 15.

Train Number- 1505, Kolkata to Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled on September 16.

Train Number- 15048, Gorakhpur to Kolkata Express will remain cancelled on September 13.

Train Number-15049, Kolkata to Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled on September 14.

Train Number-13020, Kathgodam-Howrah Express will remain cancelled from September 12 to 18.

