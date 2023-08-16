During the block period, trains will be regulated and some will be short-terminated at Dahanu Road station. Considering the expected disruptions and delays caused by the ongoing technical upgradation work, Western Railway advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

Train services in Maharashtra, especially on the Western Line, will be impacted on Wednesday in Maharashtra due to significant technical upgradation work at Dahanu Road station in Palghar district of the state. The Western Railway has announced a three-hour mega block to facilitate the necessary upgradation work. The block will be in effect from 8:50 AM to 11:50 AM.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sumeet Thakur, said that the mega block is essential for the technical upgradation process. Thakur stated that both long-distance trains and Mumbai suburban trains will be affected by this block, ANI reported.

The Western Railway authorities have released an official notification detailing the list of trains which could be impacted.

Few WR trains to be affected due to a major technical upgradation work being carried out at Dahanu Road from 08.50 hrs to 11.50 hrs on Wednesday, 16th August, 2023@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/n3dgufZpgP — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 14, 2023

Here is the full list of mail and express trains as well as Mumbai suburban trains:

The Bhuj-Bandra Terminus Kutch Express Train No. 22956 will be delayed by 30 minutes.

At Umargam Road station, the Vadodara-Dahanu Road Express Train No. 22930 will be delayed by 45 minutes.

Mumbai Suburban Trains:

Andheri-Dahanu Road local train no. 93007, which departs from Andheri at 07:51 hrs., will be partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road and short-terminated at Vangaon.

Dahanu Road-Virar local train no. 93010, which departs from Dahanu Road at 09:37 hrs., will continue to be partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon. It will short originate in Vangaon and travel between Vangaon and Virar.

Churchgate-Dahanu Road local train no. 93009, which departs Churchgate at 07:42 hrs, would be partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road and short-terminated at Vangaon.

Train No. 93012 Dahanu Road - Virar local departing Dahanu Road at 10:10 hrs will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon. It will short originate from Vangaon, running between Vangaon and Virar.

Train No. 93011 Churchgate-Dahanu Road local departing Churchgate at 08:49 hrs will be short-terminated at Vangaon and partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road.

Train No. 93014 Dahanu Road-Virar local departing Dahanu Road at 11:35 hrs will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon. It will short originate from Vangaon, running between Vangaon and Virar.

Considering the expected disruptions and delays caused by the ongoing technical upgradation work, Western Railway advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.