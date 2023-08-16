2 Min Read
Train services in Maharashtra, especially on the Western Line, will be impacted on Wednesday in Maharashtra due to significant technical upgradation work at Dahanu Road station in Palghar district of the state. The Western Railway has announced a three-hour mega block to facilitate the necessary upgradation work. The block will be in effect from 8:50 AM to 11:50 AM.
Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sumeet Thakur, said that the mega block is essential for the technical upgradation process. Thakur stated that both long-distance trains and Mumbai suburban trains will be affected by this block, ANI reported.
The Western Railway authorities have released an official notification detailing the list of trains which could be impacted.
Few WR trains to be affected due to a major technical upgradation work being carried out at Dahanu Road from 08.50 hrs to 11.50 hrs on Wednesday, 16th August, 2023@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/n3dgufZpgP— Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 14, 2023
Here is the full list of mail and express trains as well as Mumbai suburban trains:
Mumbai Suburban Trains:
Considering the expected disruptions and delays caused by the ongoing technical upgradation work, Western Railway advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
