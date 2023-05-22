Train reverses nearly 1 km to pick up passengers after missing halt in Kerala

The loco pilot of the Shoranur-bound Venad Express train missed the Cheriyanad station in Kerala after which he reversed the train nearly 1 km to pick up passengers from the station.

In a bizarre incident, a train in Kerala hit reverse gear for nearly 1 km after a station halt to pick up the waiting passengers. Officials have downplayed the incident as no loss in time was caused due to the incident. However, an explanation will be sought from the loco pilots, officials told The Times of India.

The loco pilot of the Shoranur-bound Venad Express train missed the Cheriyanad station and upon realising that he had skipped the stop, he reversed the train for 700 metres to pick up the passengers.

The incident unfolded around 7.45 am when train number 16302 Venad Express from Thiruvananthapuram skipped past Cheriyanad, a small ‘D Grade station’ between the bigger Mavelikara and Chengannur stations without stopping for the passengers.

The officials claimed that there was no signal or station master present at the Cheriyanad station, which might have caused the misjudgement on the part of the loco pilot who missed stopping the train.

Paul Manvattom, president of the All Kerala Railway Passengers Association, said that there were only a few passengers at the station since it was a Sunday.

“There was some confusion among the passengers seeing the train continuing without halting. But it was a minor incident,” Manvattom added in the TOI report.

As per the report, the railway officials have downplayed the incident as the train lost only eight minutes in the incident which was covered during the course of its journey.

However, the officials said that an explanation will be sought from the loco pilots on the lapse.

Last month, in a rather shocking incident, reported from Kozhikode in Kerala, the dead bodies of three people, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found near the Elathur railway station.

As per reports, a man allegedly poured petrol on a co-passenger setting him ablaze. Around eight others on board the Executive Express going from Alappuzha to Kannur were also injured while three people were killed. A case of murder was lodged against the accused by the police.