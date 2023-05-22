English
Train reverses nearly 1 km to pick up passengers after missing halt in Kerala

Train reverses nearly 1 km to pick up passengers after missing halt in Kerala

Train reverses nearly 1 km to pick up passengers after missing halt in Kerala
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

May 22, 2023

The loco pilot of the Shoranur-bound Venad Express train missed the Cheriyanad station in Kerala after which he reversed the train nearly 1 km to pick up passengers from the station.

In a bizarre incident, a train in Kerala hit reverse gear for nearly 1 km after a station halt to pick up the waiting passengers. Officials have downplayed the incident as no loss in time was caused due to the incident. However, an explanation will be sought from the loco pilots, officials told The Times of India.

The loco pilot of the Shoranur-bound Venad Express train missed the Cheriyanad station and upon realising that he had skipped the stop, he reversed the train for 700 metres to pick up the passengers.
The incident unfolded around 7.45 am when train number 16302 Venad Express from Thiruvananthapuram skipped past Cheriyanad, a small ‘D Grade station’ between the bigger Mavelikara and Chengannur stations without stopping for the passengers.
